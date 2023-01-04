Fresno police officer crashes into fire hydrant during chase

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a suspect that led officers on a chase, ending with one crashing into a fire hydrant.

It happened just before 9 Tuesday night in the area of Jackson and Illinois Avenues.

Authorities say they were chasing a suspect that refused to stop, and an officer ended up hitting a hydrant.

The officer wasn't hurt and there was an extensive search of the area.

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies were also on scene to help police in the search.

Officials have not released why they were trying to catch the suspect.