WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Fresno police officer crashes into fire hydrant during chase

KFSN logo
Wednesday, January 4, 2023 3:19PM
Fresno police officer crashes into fire hydrant during chase
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno police are searching for a suspect that led officers on a chase, ending with one crashing into a fire hydrant.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a suspect that led officers on a chase, ending with one crashing into a fire hydrant.

It happened just before 9 Tuesday night in the area of Jackson and Illinois Avenues.

Authorities say they were chasing a suspect that refused to stop, and an officer ended up hitting a hydrant.

The officer wasn't hurt and there was an extensive search of the area.

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies were also on scene to help police in the search.

Officials have not released why they were trying to catch the suspect.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW