#TrafficAlert - Collision at W. Ashlan Ave/Winery Ave, with road blockage. Avoid the area if possible, or expect delays. pic.twitter.com/rfSJ4OL53H — Clovis Police (@ClovisPolice_CA) February 13, 2019

A crash involving a wrong-way driver in Northeast Fresno shut down a portion of Ashlan Avenue near Winery Tuesday evening.Fresno Police say a driver collided with several other vehicles after driving the wrong way on the road, just before 5:30 p.m.The wrong-way driver then collided with two trees.It's not clear if anyone was injured in the collision.Investigators are now working to determine if the driver had a medical emergency -- or if they were driving under the influence.