17-year-old Fresno boy killed in 2018 honored by friends and police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sudden death of Nick Kauls is one his mother and friends still feel to this day.One San Joaquin Memorial High School student is turning tragedy into a tool for fighting crime."I just wanted to start something positive out of the whole negative killing of Nick," says Bailey Feeney.On Wednesday, Feeny stood alongside Fresno police officers with a check made out to the department for $28,000, which will go toward helping them buy two new K9's in honor of Kauls.Kauls was shot and killed during a botched robbery in Fresno's Old Fig Garden area in 2018, and it was thanks to the K9 unit that officers were able to find the shooter."K9 officer Chris Keener and his K9 Faris arrived at the scene, and Faris was able to locate the suspect," says Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall.Feeney's donation will help the department get to more dogs to stop criminals like Kauls' Killer.Kaul's mom also received another surprise at the announcement that brought her to tears."Our next dog we purchase, thanks to Bailey, is going to be named Nick, Nicholas or Nicky.""It's keeping Nick's memory alive and out there," said Lisa Kauls. "It's such a good thing she's done to get these dogs and keep the community safe as well."Bailey got a gift of her own, but she says being able to help the Kauls family is enough."Knowing I impacted her life and made her feel better made me happy," Feeney said.