'No one wanted my side of the story': Fresno officer allegedly affiliated with Proud Boys speaks out

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer says he was fired with a phone call.Rick Fitzgerald is speaking out hours after both the Fresno Police Department and the city's mayor announced he was terminated from the department for his involvement with the Proud Boys, a far right, extremist group.Fitzgerald was put on administrative leave once the accusations came to light just three weeks ago when he was seen wearing clothing associated with the group while attending the Tower Theatre protests.He didn't deny that he was once affiliated with the group, but says after seeing their behavior in Sacramento, he immediately walked away."I saw how some conducted themselves and said this is not something I want to be a part of, because there's no honor or integrity. I left the next day and started my own group, The Sons of 76. We just do community and charity," Fitzgerald says.He says he was already part of his new group, Sons of 76, the day he was seen at the theatre protest, and left once members of the Proud Boys showed up.Fitzgerald was expecting to meet with the chief Monday to share his side of the story before he received the call."They sent me the package of what they were terminating me for and there was zero evidence of anything racial," he says. "No one reached out to me, no one wanted my side of the story, they just said, 'You're terminated'. I said, "Oh so this is how you want to do business?'"Fitzgerald says he's been with the department for nearly 20 years and says he doesn't plan to go out without a fight in court."I did my job with integrity, I have no major cases against me, even with this they have no evidence of racism. I won't take this sitting down."In a statement, however, Fresno police chief Paco Balderrama said he still stands by his disapproval of any police officer affiliated with hate groups, or any other group known for engaging in violent behavior.The Fresno Police Officers Association released the following statement on Friday night: