Authorities announce charges filed against Fresno police sergeant

Charges filed against Fresno police sergeant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama and Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp will be holding a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss criminal charges filed against a Fresno police sergeant.

We will be streaming the news conference at 10:30 am. Check back here for live updates.

