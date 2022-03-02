We will be streaming the news conference at 10:30 am. Check back here for live updates.
Authorities announce charges filed against Fresno police sergeant
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama and Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp will be holding a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss criminal charges filed against a Fresno police sergeant.
We will be streaming the news conference at 10:30 am. Check back here for live updates.
We will be streaming the news conference at 10:30 am. Check back here for live updates.
Related topics:
fresnofresno countyfresno police departmentcrash
fresnofresno countyfresno police departmentcrash
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News