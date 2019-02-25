Fresno Police have arrested an Anglican Church priest for a series of sex crimes during his more than a decade with the local church.Jesus Antonio Castaneda Serna served from 2007 until 2017 at Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Church, which gave Spanish-speaking services at St. Mary's on Kings Canyon.The Anglican Church bishop reported Serna to police, saying he was made aware of the priest abusing "potentially scores of people," according to a warrant for Serna's arrest. Eighteen parishioners came forward to say they'd been victimized by Serna, but the bishop told police a lot of the victims are undocumented and afraid to report the crimes to law enforcement.Two of the victims talked to detectives and described Serna using a massage table and performing a "healing ritual" involving oils and sexual contact. The two men said Serna told them the repeated rituals would remove a curse or earn them forgiveness for their sins.Detectives dug into Serna's history and found he came to Fresno from Washington state, where he was a Catholic priest from 1997 to 2006 at St. Juan Diego in the town of Cowiche.He was deposed for "violating the seal of the confessional," according to the Monsignor of the Yakima diocese, who also told detectives a parishioner later came forward to say Serna sexually assaulted him. The alleged victim also didn't want to come forward as a victim to law enforcement.The Fresno County District Attorney's office filed eight felony and two misdemeanor charges against Serna on Friday. Police arrested him Sunday, but he bailed out early Monday morning.This is a breaking news story, stay Action News for updates. Fresno Police and the Fresno County District Attorney's office have scheduled a press conference for 1 pm.