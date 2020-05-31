George Floyd protests in Fresno: Hundreds gather for demonstrations across city

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "No justice no peace, prosecute the police."About 100 people marched through the streets of central Fresno Saturday night, protesting the death of George Floyd."Say his name! George Floyd! Say his name! George Floyd!" they chanted.Protesters gathered at Chukchansi Park and then made their way towards Police Headquarters.As a protective measure, officers set up barriers around the building and stood silently as people chanted and marched through.Earlier, hundreds more gathered on the corner of Blackstone and Nees in north Fresno."You can see that a lot of people are really tired of it and it is not just the black people, it is not just the Hispanic people, it is really a problem," said protester Jovan Coleman.A Minneapolis police officer is accused of killing Floyd during an arrest.The officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd cried he couldn't breathe. He later died.Floyd's death is now shining a spotlight on societal inequalities."We need to come together as a nation no matter what our skin tone is, but it is also to send a message that we will never tolerate this kind of police abuse," said demonstrator Toni Brown.Added another demonstrator, Christopher Washington, "Instead of the content of our character we are being judged because of the color of our skin and my skin is not a weapon."People of all ages joined the cause, including 7-year-old Moriah Shelton and her family."God picked out a special group of people to be a different skin color, he didn't even give it a second thought, he knew that it was going to make them beautiful and people are judging them for that," said Moriah.The protest remained peaceful for the most part, up until an exchange between demonstrators and two people who disagreed with them.Some demonstrators threw water at them.Those actions didn't sit well with others protestors who put a stop to it.Some passersby honked their horns in solidarity while others heckled them.But protesters said they'll take the good with bad as long as their message is heard.Demonstrations took place in other parts of the Valley as well, including in Merced, whose Police Chief Tom Cavallero later released a statement on Facebook expressing his gratitude to everyone who assembled in a peaceful way, saying they brought honor to themselves and the community.In Visalia, int the midst of a smaller gathering of demonstrators, two women were hit by a Jeep.Fresno State says two of the individuals involved may be students.This was the second night of demonstrations being held across the Valley over the death of Floyd.