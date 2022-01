The number of active listings is 734, down 12.9%.

The median sold price of a residential home is $375,000, up 19%.

The sales-to-list price is at 100%.

Find your realtor at fresnorealtors.com





Fresno Association of Realtors presents this month's update on the local real estate market:In this quickly evolving market, it is important to work with a trusted and informed local professional.