Fresno receives $10.9 million in state funding to decrease encampments

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno will receive more than $10 million to help move people out of encampments and into more permanent housing.

The announcement came Thursday during an online meeting with Governor Newsom and dozens of city leaders from across the state, including Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer.

The city is one of seventeen communities across California to receive money from the state's "Encampment Resolution Fund."

Los Banos was also awarded nearly $12 million.

This is now the third round of state funding.

Mayor Dyer talked about success stories in the city's ongoing efforts to get people off the streets and encampments along the highways.

"And in the last three years, we've housed, into permanent housing, through shelters, with services over 3,445 people, and we could not have done it without this funding," Mayor Dyer said.

This latest funding is expected to support nearly 3,600 people across the state.

And more than 2,000 of those people will receive permanent housing.