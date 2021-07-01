rents

Fresno's rent prices continued to increase in June, report says

Fresno rent prices have increased over the past month, but experts say they are still cheaper than what you see in larger cities.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Like most of the country, Fresno rent prices have increased over the past month.

According to Apartment List, Fresno's median two-bedroom rent of $1,344 is above the national average of $1,194.

Nationwide, rents have grown by 8.4% over the past year compared to the 21.1% increase in Fresno.

Rent prices also increased across California. The state's rent growth in the last year was 4.4%.

However, compared to larger cities like Seattle, Fresno's rent prices are roughly $600 less.

