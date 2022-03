FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a man who stole a gift card at gunpoint inside a 7-Eleven store in east central Fresno.It happened around 2 am Thursday near Belmont and Chestnut Avenues.Police say the suspect approached the clerk asking for a gift card.When the clerk told him the store doesn't sell gift cards at night, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded a card.The suspect took the card and rode off on a bike south on Chestnut.Officers say the suspect was wearing a black mask and a burgundy hoodie with a small silver handgun.The clerk was not hurt.