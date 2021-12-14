Fresno complex supporting minority-owned businesses looking to add rooftop dining

Taking Action Together

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In east Central Fresno, The Vision View Business Formation Center is living up to its name.

"I decided to take my vision, make sure I was not going to limit myself and neither should anyone that has a dream," says Executive Director Laneesha Senegal.

Channeling her own challenges from starting a business, Senegal is offering minority-owned businesses resources to help with financing, infrastructure and space to grow.

Currently, Vision View has 34 minority-owned businesses and counting. The plan is to have an international food court with a rooftop dining area.

"We're largely in the culinary space," she said. "We want to bring them out of their homes and create a shared hub where they have access to a full kitchen."

The concept wasn't her initial vision for the campus, but Laneesha turned tragedy into triumph when a storm caused a roof collapse in 2017, Vision View's first year in that location.

"Minority-owned businesses are the backbone of our local economy," says Councilmember Tyler Maxwell. "They might not be the flashiest but that's the point. Those are the people that need the help. "

Maxwell says when it comes to American Rescue Plan dollars given to the city, he plans to only support local business proposals that include those that are minority-owned.

As for the city's allocation of Infrastructure Plan dollars, he says investments in parks, streets, sidewalks and building facades can also help.

"When you start to invest in the community is when small businesses do the best," Maxwell said. "Yes, direct relief is a huge help but it really has to be a holistic approach."
