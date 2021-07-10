Local districts react to recent CDC guidance on masks in school settings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While change has been a common theme of the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest guidance from the CDC is proving encouraging for educators and students across the Valley.The CDC says vaccinated students, faculty and staff can go maskless as long as there is social distancing.The state, however, is saying the masks stay on.Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Jim Yovino says, "CDPH has said social distancing will not be required in classrooms as long as students are still wearing a mask inside the classroom."The move is an effort to bring as many children back to the classroom as possible. Masks won't be required outdoors.Yovino says despite the evolving changes, one thing remains constant."This is about protecting our kids, protecting adults and getting our kids back in the classroom," he said. "I don't have to like everything, but I do know this: a child at home online is not getting the same education as a kid in the classroom."Right now, Fresno County is seeing about two new COVID cases per day, per 100,000 people.If we start to see case rate go up or more transmission, the department will have to change courseDr. Vohra adds, "They said based on community transmission, some of these recommendations may or may not fit. I think that's totally appropriate because that leaves a lot of flexibility to adjust because of local case rates."Because of the confusion, the Fresno County Department of Public Health wants to remind parents this is an evolving situation. They say the best advice they can give is to get vaccinated as getting kids back in the classroom is a community effort.