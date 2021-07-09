Coronavirus California

California will still require masks in school settings despite CDC saying vaccinated can go without

By Denise Dador
EMBED <>More Videos

Despite CDC guidance, CA will still require masks in school settings

California will continue to require that masks be worn in school settings this fall, state officials announced Friday, despite new guidance from the CDC that vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear them inside school buildings.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly expressed the sentiment that the most promising takeaway from the guidance is that there is now a path forward to getting kids back to full in-person learning.

"In places where we don't have the ability to have distancing as one of the other mitigating strategies... masking is the superior form of mitigation," he said. "So starting off our school year with kids masked, coming back safely with 100% of our students able to come in person, was the key strategy."

The mask requirement for indoor school settings "also will ensure that all kids are treated the same," according to a press release from the state Department of Public Health.

EMBED More News Videos

Health leaders in California say they're making decisions for masks at schools in the fall based on what's happening locally, which means accounting for the surging COVID-19 Delta variant.



"Masking is a simple and effective intervention that does not interfere with offering full in-person instruction. At the outset of the new year, students should be able to walk into school without worrying about whether they will feel different or singled out for being vaccinated or unvaccinated - treating all kids the same will support a calm and supportive school environment," Ghaly said in that statement.

Ghaly sought to emphasize that the state was not in any way deviating from the CDC guidance.

"In fact, we think the CDC's guidance gives California, as well as all other states, an opportunity to put together a plan with safety first, kids back in school, in a very mindful and contextual way," he added.

EMBED More News Videos

Vaccinated students and teachers don't have to wear masks in school next year, the CDC says.



The nation's top public health agency says schools should continue to space kids - and their desks - 3 feet apart in classrooms. But the CDC emphasized that spacing should not be an obstacle to getting kids back in schools. And it said distancing is not required among fully vaccinated students or staff.

That may prove hard to implement, and that's why CDC is advising schools to make decisions that make the most sense, said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who leads the CDC task force that prepares recommendations designed to keep Americans safe from COVID-19.

"The guidance is really written to allow flexibility at the local level," Sauber-Schatz said.

EMBED More News Videos

California will continue to require that masks be worn in school settings this fall, state officials announced Friday, despite new guidance from the CDC that vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear them inside school buildings.



The new schools guidance says:

-No one at schools needs to wear masks at recess or in most other outdoor situations. However, unvaccinated people are advised to wear masks if they are in a crowd for an extended period of time, like in the stands at a football game.

-Ventilation and handwashing continue to be important. Students and staff also should stay home when they are sick.

-Testing remains an important way to prevent outbreaks. But the CDC also says people who are fully vaccinated do not need to participate in such screening.

-Separating students into smaller groups, or cohorts, continues to be a good way to help reduce spread of the virus. But the CDC discouraged putting vaccinated and unvaccinated kids in separate groups, saying schools shouldn't stigmatize any group or perpetuate academic, racial or other tracking.

EMBED More News Videos

California's Public Health Department says because many schools don't have the space to keep all kids 3-feet apart, California will continue to require that masks be worn indoors.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniaback to schoolface maskcoronavirus californiacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Fresno health officials urging extra precautions ahead of holidays
Valley health leaders encourage boosters as holiday season starts
100K Californians may now be able to claim EDD benefits
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News