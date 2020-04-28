LIVE: Fresno Councilman Garry Bredefeld to discuss lawsuit over stay-at-home order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno city councilmember Garry Bredefeld is discussing the shelter-in-place order that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bredefeld claims the emergency order and issuing fines to people who violate lockdown orders or operate non-essential businesses is unconstitutional.
Bredefeld has threatened a lawsuit against Mayor Brand and the rest of the city council. He also says that he plans to discuss a "recently filed lawsuit", which could also refer to Gondola Adventures v. Newsom, filed last week on behalf of businesses deemed non-essential by the state.
On April 11, Mayor Lee Brand and the Fresno City Council announced the stay-at-home order would be extended until May 6.
The emergency order was amended to be no longer voluntary for Fresno residents, but Brand said that fines would only be issued in egregious situations to repeat violators.
California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to give an update on how California's businesses may be allowed to slowly reopen during his daily briefing on Tuesday.
On Monday, he said the state was weeks away from modifying the stay-at-home order if social distancing continues.
Bredefeld will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to discuss his lawsuit. We will be streaming here and on Facebook.
