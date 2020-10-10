17-year-old boy shot in the head in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the head in central Fresno Friday afternoon.Police say the shooting happened just after 3 pm at Fresno and Thomas.Investigators believe the shooting is connected to a fight involving several men that had just happened in the area minutes earlier.Officers say the suspect approached the victim, got in an argument with him and then opened fire, hitting him in the head."The victim was very fortunate," says Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall. "It appears to be a graze wound or a non-penetration wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is conscious and breathing and able to speak with us."Police are now looking for the men involved in that fight that happened just before the shooting.