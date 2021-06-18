shooting

37-year-old man shot multiple times in southeast Fresno

Investigators found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach and legs.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times in southeast Fresno.

Officers responded to several shots fired calls near Burns Avenue and 11th Street, off of Church and Cedar Avenues, early Friday morning.

Police believe the man was at the curb on Burns Avenue near 11th Street working on a car when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up, and someone inside opened fire.

Officers say the suspect then drove away south on 11th Street. Police have not described the suspect or their vehicle.

Officials say the victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, and he is expected to survive. He has not been cooperating with investigators.

Detectives have obtained video evidence that shows the shooting, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

