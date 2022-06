FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in northeast Fresno early Thursday morning.It happened before 1:30 am on Gettysburg Avenue and Fresno Street.Investigators said a man in his late 30s was shot multiple times. He then drove himself to Clovis Community Medical Center.He's expected to survive his injuries.A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.The victim was not cooperating with officers or providing them with information about the suspected shooter, police said.