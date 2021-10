FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened near a gas station on Cedar and Shields around 1 Wednesday afternoon.Officers say the suspect and victim had just finished pumping gas and drove off when the gunman pulled alongside the victim and opened fire.The victim was standing outside his car at the time and was hit in the lower body.Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting and if the men knew each other.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.