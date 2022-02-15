Woman shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after they say a woman was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Monday night.

Police say it happened at an apartment complex near Lane and Winery shortly after 9 pm.

Authorities are still investigating what led up the shooting but found the woman in a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where she died.

Police are now searching for a man who they believe is the suspect. They believe he has left the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
