Fresno business helping family moving in to squatter-occupied home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno business is taking action after seeing our story about a Fresno family who couldn't move in to their newly purchased home after finding some squatters living there.Keith Hooks is the Operations Manager for Caglia Environmental and says when they saw the conditions Elmer Morfin and Karen Herrera were living in, they knew they had to help.The Fresno County Sheriff's Civil enforcement team eventually forced the squatters out after two months, but they left a mess behind.Morfin says the extra help from Hooks is making a big difference for his family."The community has been really great to us and we appreciate Kieth, his company for giving us a hand-out," he said.The family expects to be able to fill up the bin that was provided to them.Hooks says that once it's filled, his company will come back out to retrieve and dump it, completely free of charge.