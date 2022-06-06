BREAKING NEWS
Man hospitalized after knife attack in downtown Fresno
stabbing
If you have any information, call Fresno police.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Fresno.
Officers found a man who had been attacked at Merced and M Street.
He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
There's no word on his condition, or whether any suspects have been arrested.
If you have any information, call Fresno police.
