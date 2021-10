FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police say a family argument in central Fresno sent two people to the hospital with stab wounds on Wednesday morning.It happened just after 2:30 am at a home on Effie Street and Illinois Avenue.Investigators arrived at the house to find a 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman who had been stabbed.Both people were taken to Community Regional Medical Center and are expected to recover.The injured do not live at the house. Police are now working to determine what led up to the stabbing.