Fresno State offering abortion pills to students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is rolling out a new service to students. Abortion pills are now available at the student health center.

Fresno State's Health Center is now offering abortion pills to students. This comes in response to Senate Bill 24.

"What that bill required is that we offer medication abortions so abortion by medication beginning in January of 2023," explained Director for Student Wellness and Basic Needs Carolyn O'Keefe.

SB 24 requires all CSU and UC campuses to offer the pill. The college rolled out the service this semester. To obtain the medication students must make a free consultation appointment with the health center.

"Where the physician would do any necessary tests and interviews to determine if this was an appropriate intervention for the student," added O'Keefe.

Insurance is not required but students would have to pay for the medication. In most cases, students will pay roughly 50 dollars.

"There are 2 pills as part of the administration of the procedure. They take one pill and within a certain time range they take the second one," said O'Keefe.

Each CSU campus received $200,000 in one-time funds for Student Health Centers to prepare for the services.

"We don't know yet what the demand will be in our student health centers," said O'Keefe. "We're very excited to be able to offer services to our students because it provides equitable healthcare to all of our students."