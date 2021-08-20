New art exhibit opens on Fresno State's campus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique art exhibit is now open at Fresno State and you're invited in to enjoy it and learn a little.The critically acclaimed exhibit is titled "Nobody Promised you Tomorrow: Art 50 Years After Stonewall."It originally debuted in Brooklyn 2 years ago.The exhibit was created to mark 50 years after a police raid at a New York City gay bar that ignited a six-day clash between police and civilians.Staff members at Fresno State say it's an honor to be the second home of the exhibit, and they hope community members will come in to view it."We hope you really find this provocative, thoughtful, healing and joyful exhibit," says Cindy Urrutia. "At the end of the day, we are all people. All we need to do is have conversations and there are more allies than we know."The exhibit runs through October at the Center for Creativity and the Arts on Fresno State's campus.