The Bulldogs' baseball season ended Saturday in the second elimination game of the Mountain West tournament.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bulldogs' baseball season ended Saturday in the second elimination game of the Mountain West tournament.

Fresno State (30-27, MW 11-8) fell to the eventual conference champion San Jose State.

The program will make a decision this week regarding its head coaching vacancy.

Ryan Overland has served as interim coach since Mike Batesole stepped down on December 30.