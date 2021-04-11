fresno state bulldogs

Mike Batesole joins 600 wins club at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Saturday afternoon, Mike Batesole joined the 600 win club at Fresno State by followed a couple of hours later with win number 601, tying him with legendary coach Pete Beiden for 2nd most in program history. The Diamond Dogs improve to 9-14 on the year and will try for the sweep Sunday against Air Force (12-11).



A two-time National Coach of the Year (1998, 2008), he's in his 19th season leading the Diamond Dogs. Batesole was hired to replace Bob Bennett as the third coach in FS history on May 28, 2002.

"You hear the cliché it's his dream job and a lot of guys five years later go on to their next dream job," he told Action News. "This is it for me."



"Most remarkable thing is just how remarkable, Batesole, Bennett, Beiden, the three coaches at one program," said assistant coach Ryan Overland. "That shows to how many great players have come through this program, how much community support here in Fresno backing the Bulldogs and backing those three head coaches."

His Bulldogs won seven straight conference titles from 2006-12, making the NCAA Tournament six times while advancing to the regional title game three times. In 2008, the "Underdogs to Wonderdogs" team went on to win the College World Series, claiming the school's first Division I National Championship for any men's sport.

Under his watch, 85 players have been selected in the MLB Draft, 64 First-Team All-Conference selections and 39 All-Americans.

