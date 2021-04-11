Mike Batesole joins 600 wins club at Fresno State

600 WINS as a Bulldog‼️— FS Bulldog Baseball (@FresnoStateBSB) April 10, 2021
Coach Batesole joins Diamond 'Dog legends Pete Beiden & Bob Bennett in the 600-win club at Fresno State!#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/x2YyPHg8BM
A two-time National Coach of the Year (1998, 2008), he's in his 19th season leading the Diamond Dogs. Batesole was hired to replace Bob Bennett as the third coach in FS history on May 28, 2002.
"You hear the cliché it's his dream job and a lot of guys five years later go on to their next dream job," he told Action News. "This is it for me."
Mike Batesole joins the 600 wins club @FresnoStateBSB! Here's what he said when he was hired in 2002 to replace legendary coach Bob Bennett.— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) April 10, 2021
"You hear the cliche it's his dream job and a lot of guys five years later go on to their next dream job. This is it for me."@ABC30 https://t.co/NoN73g0IIr pic.twitter.com/NI61DTPLUY
"Most remarkable thing is just how remarkable, Batesole, Bennett, Beiden, the three coaches at one program," said assistant coach Ryan Overland. "That shows to how many great players have come through this program, how much community support here in Fresno backing the Bulldogs and backing those three head coaches."
His Bulldogs won seven straight conference titles from 2006-12, making the NCAA Tournament six times while advancing to the regional title game three times. In 2008, the "Underdogs to Wonderdogs" team went on to win the College World Series, claiming the school's first Division I National Championship for any men's sport.
Under his watch, 85 players have been selected in the MLB Draft, 64 First-Team All-Conference selections and 39 All-Americans.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The story has been edited to reflect new information provided by Fresno State.