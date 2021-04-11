Mike Batesole joins 600 wins club at Fresno State

Mike Batesole joins the 600 wins club @FresnoStateBSB! Here's what he said when he was hired in 2002 to replace legendary coach Bob Bennett.

"You hear the cliche it's his dream job and a lot of guys five years later go on to their next dream job. This is it for me."@ABC30 https://t.co/NoN73g0IIr pic.twitter.com/NI61DTPLUY