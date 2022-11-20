Fresno State wins West Division, 6th straight & will play in Mountain West Championship game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State (7-4, MW 6-1) won its 6th straight game beating Nevada (2-9, 0-7) 41-14. The win clinches a West Division title for the Bulldogs who will face Mountain Division champions Boise State (8-3, 7-0) in the Championship game on December 3. It marks the biggest turnaround in program history as no Fresno State team has ever started a season 1-4 to then win at least 7 games.

Jake Haener was 29/42 throwing for 361 yards and 4 total touchdowns (his 18th career 300+ yard passing game). A game after passing David Carr, the senior quarterback passed Mark Barsotti for 4th all-time for career passing yards in program history. Haener trails just Derek Carr, Kevin Sweeney and Paul Pinegar.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper recorded a reception in his 34th straight game-tying Henry Ellard for the longest streak in program history. The senior WR from Parlier finished with 7 catches for 136 yards.

The Bulldog offense entered the game scoring on 17 of its last 19 drives and marched down the field to score an opening touchdown. Haener ran in a 1 yard QB keeper to cap a 10-play, 65-yard drive.

On the ensuing drive, true freshman Dylan Lynch (in for the injured Abraham Montano) capped a 7-play, 49-yard drive with a 43-yard field goal to make it 10-0.

After David Perales sacked the quarterback forcing a fumble, Matt Lawson recovered the ball, setting up the Bulldogs at the Nevada 31.

Haener got the Wolf Pack defense to jump offside setting up a free play and he connected with Mac Dalena for a 22-yard strike, the first touchdown of the season for the San Joaquin Memorial grad.

Raymond Pauwels Jr. came down with a 3-yard TD reception to cap an 11-play 75-yard drive making it 24-0.

Nevada won the 3rd quarter thanks to a punt and a missed field goal for FS and a 73-yard Wolf Pack touchdown where a defender slipped and Evan Williams ran into a referee. It was 27-7 FS to start the 4th quarter when Perales came down with an interception.

Jordan Mims ran in a 22-yard touchdown, his sixth straight game with a TD, to make the score 34-7 FS. On the ensuing drive, he broke free for an 82-yard run pushing him over 1,000 yards on the season, the first Bulldog to hit the milestone since Marteze Waller in 2014.

Fresno State will close out the regular season Friday night against Wyoming. Kickoff from Valley Children's Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. with the game broadcast on FS1.

The MW Championship game v. Boise State will be played on December 3 with kickoff at 1:00 p.m.