  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Fresno State Bulldogs make Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance ahead of bowl game

Stephen Hicks Image
ByStephen Hicks via KFSN logo
Thursday, December 15, 2022 4:35AM
Fresno State Bulldogs make Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance ahead of bowl game
EMBED <>More Videos

Players were able to meet with Jimmy Kimmel and take a photo with him after the show.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KFSN) -- A studio across from the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard is home to Jimmy Kimmel Live! every night.

On Wednesday, the studio was also home to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

During the show, Kimmel took a moment to give the team a shoutout.

Players were able to meet with Kimmel and take a photo with him after the show.

The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl is set to kickoff at 12:30 pm on Saturday, December 17.

You can watch live coverage of the game from Los Angeles on ABC30.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW