Fresno State Bulldogs make Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance ahead of bowl game

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KFSN) -- A studio across from the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard is home to Jimmy Kimmel Live! every night.

On Wednesday, the studio was also home to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

During the show, Kimmel took a moment to give the team a shoutout.

Players were able to meet with Kimmel and take a photo with him after the show.

The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl is set to kickoff at 12:30 pm on Saturday, December 17.

You can watch live coverage of the game from Los Angeles on ABC30.