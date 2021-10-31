Fresno State now ranked #25 after beating formerly ranked San Diego State 30-20

RANKED AGAIN!

After last night’s 30-20 at San Diego State, the Bulldogs crack the Top 25 coming in at #25 ahead of Saturday’s game with Boise State. https://t.co/vxCE2MubsJ @abc30 — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) October 31, 2021

Here it is! The Dogs looking to knock off another ranked opponent in LA plus bring back the oil can trophy. pic.twitter.com/7NWdpjMbay — Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) October 31, 2021

Ronnie Rivers not dressed for tonight's game against #21 San Diego State. Reigning MW offensive player of the week Jordan Mims will be the primary back for Fresno State. @ABC30 https://t.co/4uPc1IHNVo — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) October 31, 2021

BALL HAWK.



We've got HANDS on both sides of the ball. @evan_williams32 with his THIRD INT of the season. #GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/xI5c94FwNq — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) October 31, 2021

CARSON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State (7-2, MW 4-1) picked up its second road win of the season against a ranked opponent knocking off #21 San Diego State (7-1, 3-1) 30-20 in Carson.After the win, the Bulldogs earned a rank in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday, earning the #25 rank.Jordan Mims led the way with 186 yards on 29 carries while Jake Haener passed for 306 yards and a touchdown. Josh Kelly was the Dogs leading receiver with five catches for 107 yards.It was the 60th meeting between the two programs, but the first since 2019 (SDSU leads the all-time series 30-26-4).Kalen DeBoer's side was without the program's all-time scorer, Ronnie Rivers. The senior running back was in warmups on the sideline after suffering a lower leg injury last week v. Nevada.Mims opened the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown on a drive that saw four third-down conversions. On the ensuing drive, Evan Williams got his third interception of the season.Jake Haener connected with Keric Wheatfall for a 16-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0. Later in the 2nd quarter, Haener hurled one from his own end zone that looked to be intercepted at the 50. Instead, Josh Kelly jumped in front of the defender for the catch that resulted in a gain of 69 yards. Cesar Silva hit a season-long 49-yard field goal to make it 17-0 FS.After a 59 yard run from Mims, Silva hit another FG from 27 yards to make it 20-0. The Aztec offense finally responded with a six-play, 82-yard drive capped by a 19-yard touchdown from Lucas Johnson to Tyrell Shavers.FS was marching down the field in the second half before Jalen Cropper simultaneously fumbled and was injured on the play. The Parlier native was carted off the field and did not return play but returned to the FS sideline.The Dogs got the ball back a few plays later with Kevin Atkins falling on an Aztecs fumble. Silva hit another FG from 42 yards to extend the Dogs lead to 23-7. Greg Bell capped an 80 touchdown drive with a 3-yard touchdown, and after the failed two-point conversion, Fresno State led 23-13.Levelle Bailey pulled down the second interception of the game for the Bulldogs, and Mims ran in his second TD of the night to seal the FS win.While technically a home game for Aztecs, the game was played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, the home of the LA Galaxy MLS club. SDSU is building a new stadium on the site of the old Chargers stadium.Next up for FS is a return home to face Boise State (4-4, MW 2-2). It'll be the first time the Bulldogs play the Broncos since the 'snow game' in the 2018 MW title game. FS won that game 19-16 in overtime en route to the winningest season in program history. Saturday's contest at Bulldog Stadium is set to kick on November 6th at 4:00 PM.