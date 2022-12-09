Fresno State sees increased graduation rates thanks to Grad Initiative 2025

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Education Watch, Fresno Sate says graduation rates are rising which is good news for the students and employers looking to hire.

Rebecca Perez is on the fast track to graduate at Fresno State.

"Two years. I'm on a time crunch," said Perez.

The transfer student is already in her senior year at the university, completing her degree in just two years. She credits the California State University system's "Graduation Initiative 2025", which aims to increase degree completion rates by breaking down barriers.

"I think it's all there for you. Everything you need to graduate, your classes, it's all laid out for you," added Perez.

Part of the CSU's overall goal is that by 2025, 40% of first-time students will graduate in four years and 70% will graduate in six years.

"4 of 6 goals we see nice progress and momentum," said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Xuanning Fu. "Two of them we need more work."

Fresno State's individual university goal is a bit lower, with a graduation rate of 35% in four years and 69% in six years. The university is seeing steady progress, with its four year graduation rate at nearly 28%.

"If you compare Fresno State in 2012-2013, the four year graduation rate was 16%," said Fu.

Transfer students are also on track, with the two year transfer rate already surpassing the goal of 34%.

"They helped me navigate my degree, progress report, make sure I'm staying on track," added Perez.

Administrators say the six year graduation rate needs more work, since it's still 13% below the target. It's work students, like Rebecca, say is well worth the effort.

"The sooner you graduate the sooner you get to do what you want to do," said Perez.