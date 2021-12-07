Interim coach, fill-in OC & QB competition latest for Fresno State football ahead of bowl game

Open competition at this point for who will be the starting QB in Fresno State's bowl game. It's between a pair of freshman in Logan Fife and Jaylen Henderson. Both have seen limited action in 2021 but have a combined 1 completion against FBS opponents. More tonight at 6 @ABC30 https://t.co/rtv6Qvo1oV pic.twitter.com/YI2cxg51lo