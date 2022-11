Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with Jeff Tedford following win over Hawaii

The Fresno State football team is still feeling good after a fourth straight win, beating Hawaii 55-13.

But 13 late points for Hawaii leaves some room for improvement.

Head coach Jeff Tedford discussed the win with us and what's next for the Bulldogs.