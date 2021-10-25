Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State women's rugby team tackles a new year

EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State women's rugby team tackles a new year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We've highlighted a few club sports at Fresno State through the years. There's one that just two years ago won a national championship.

That would be the women's rugby team, which started out in Division 3 but has since moved up to D-1 - an impressive feat considering 95% of the girls are learning from scratch.

Regan Garner didn't even know what the ball looked like before she attended her first Fresno State Rugby practice. Now the fifth-year senior is the president of the club. New head coach Rodney Tuisavalalo used to play for the men's Fresno Rugby club and hopes more women will come out and join the team.

We spoke to both about the passion and excitement in their team.

Pre-season starts next month and the season starts in January. The club is poised to make its third straight trip to nationals but is in need of resources.

New players are still encouraged to come out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsrugbybulldog breakdownfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Bulldog Breakdown: An inside look into Fresno State's equestrian team
Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with Coach Q
Bulldog Breakdown: The story of Sean Alston
Chatting with coach Kalen DeBoer about game against New Mexico
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
More TOP STORIES News