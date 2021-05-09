fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State softball sweeps Boise State en route to Mountain West title

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State team (34-9, MW 18-3) entered the day with the chance to head back to the NCAA Championships if the team could sweep Boise State (19-23, 10-11) and get some help with Nevada sweeping UNLV.

Both outcomes happened on Mother's Day at Margie Wright Diamond as the Bulldogs beat the Broncos in the Sunday finale 3-1, clinching the 2021 Mountain West title.



By winning the Mountain West regular season, Fresno State earns an automatic berth into an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2017.



Before the home finale, seven seniors were honored on the field alongside their families.

"Yeah, it's special. There aren't that many times left anymore," said Miranda Rohleder's father, Jody, who traveled from Wichita, KS. "We were a little worried we weren't ever going to see her finish it up."



One senior who was noticeably absent from the pre-game celebration was Hailey Dolcini. The senior pitcher and Top 25 finalist for player of the year plans on taking advantage of her extra COVID-19 year and coming back next season.



She struck out seven batters through seven innings of work, allowing just one run. The win improves her overall record to 20-3. Sanger native Vanessa Hernandez was responsible for all three Bulldog runs, going 2-3 at the plate.



The team will wrap up the regular season next week at San Diego State before learning who it will face in the postseason.
