Fresno State's Program City brings STEM to rural communities

It's designed to empower 5th through 8th graders by bringing STEM to rural communities where the digital divide is widest.

Fresno State students are taking action to get young learners interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State students are taking action to get young learners interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Genesis Chinchilla is a senior at Fresno State and one of the student interns behind Program City, which launched this year.

"It has been a learning experience of bringing what I've learned in the classroom to the real world and providing solutions to the community," said Chinchilla.

It's designed to empower 5th through 8th graders by bringing STEM to rural communities where the digital divide is widest.

"It's been a great experience because I've been able to be out there, see the reactions of people and kids when using the technologies we're developing," added Chinchilla.

The goal is to get young learners interested in STEM from an early age.

"Hopefully, interest the student in STEM, teach them not to be afraid of STEM and to use STEM as a tool toward their future career," Interim Director of Digital Transformation Max Tsai.

Program City is sponsored by Chevron and Amazon web services. Interns introduce students to a variety of tools, including virtual realities and a digital library of hands on learning courses.

"This has given me first hand experience of how to interact with schools, with students, program coordinators," added Student Intern Haiyan Fan.

They're already taking the show on the road, introducing their curriculum this semester at middle schools and the Big Fresno Fair.

"I feel like I make a difference," said Fan. "A difference I never dreamed of."

If you're interested in bringing Program City to your school, you can fill out an interest form online.