fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State to hold its first 'virtual tailgate' on Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is hosting its first-ever 'virtual tailgate' on Saturday.

You can watch highlights from some of the most memorable Bulldog matchups - from volleyball to soccer, football, and more.

Red Wavers are encouraged to wear their favorite Bulldog gear and submit pictures of themselves tailgating at home.

And you can win prizes! Just submit a photo using the hashtag #DogsVirtualTailgate on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Fans can also RSVP ahead of time to receive a personalized Zoom background for tailgating with friends and family.

Prizes include a 49-inch TV, pizza delivery, Bulldog gear and more.

Click here to get started and access the programming guide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statefresno statetailgatefresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Victor E. Bulldog joins other college mascots for Zoom call
College football offseason preview: MWC West
What will it take for Texas and Nebraska football to really be back?
Answering the big college basketball questions after Jalen Green's decision
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dispatcher with Fresno County Sheriff's Office tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Saint Agnes Medical Center furloughs 175 employees
CHP Visalia sees 378% increase in citations for speeding over 100 mph
Man pulled out of fire at northwest Fresno apartment, hospitalized
Family mourns man killed in crash with runaway driver
Insanity plea dropped, death penalty dropped in Kori Muhammad murder trial
Show More
116 small businesses chosen for Fresno's $750,000 loan program
How local car dealerships are adapting to COVID-19
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
Man found with gunshot wound in crashed car identified
Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash near Fresno, Tulare county line
More TOP STORIES News