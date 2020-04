Fresno State to hold its first 'virtual tailgate' on Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is hosting its first-ever 'virtual tailgate' on Saturday.You can watch highlights from some of the most memorable Bulldog matchups - from volleyball to soccer, football, and more.Red Wavers are encouraged to wear their favorite Bulldog gear and submit pictures of themselves tailgating at home.And you can win prizes! Just submit a photo using the hashtag #DogsVirtualTailgate on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.Fans can also RSVP ahead of time to receive a personalized Zoom background for tailgating with friends and family.Prizes include a 49-inch TV, pizza delivery, Bulldog gear and more. Click here to get started and access the programming guide.