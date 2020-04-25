Fresno State to hold its first 'virtual tailgate' on Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is hosting its first-ever 'virtual tailgate' on Saturday.
You can watch highlights from some of the most memorable Bulldog matchups - from volleyball to soccer, football, and more.
Red Wavers are encouraged to wear their favorite Bulldog gear and submit pictures of themselves tailgating at home.
And you can win prizes! Just submit a photo using the hashtag #DogsVirtualTailgate on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.
Fans can also RSVP ahead of time to receive a personalized Zoom background for tailgating with friends and family.
Prizes include a 49-inch TV, pizza delivery, Bulldog gear and more.
Click here to get started and access the programming guide.
