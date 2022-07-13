fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State to host tailgate for USC matchup in September

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is gearing up for a big football season, which includes a trip to the LA Coliseum.

The Red Wave is being invited to drive south to watch the Bulldogs take on the USC Trojans on September 17.

The last time the Dogs took on the Trojans was in 2019. Tickets are now available for this year's match-up.

On Tuesday, Fresno State announced plans for an official tailgate before the game.

It includes a BBQ meal, lawn games and other activities for fans of all ages.

Tickets to tailgate are $60 for adults and $30 for children. This does not include the cost to enter the game.

It will be the Bulldogs' third game of the season. They're opening with a home game against Cal Poly on September 1.
