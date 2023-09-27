Healthy Kids Healthy Futures: Fresno State & Valley Children's tackling physical therapist shortage

Fresno State offers the only Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree in the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State offers the only Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree in the Central Valley.

Like most healthcare fields, physical therapy has lost much of its workforce in the past few years.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 22,000 physical therapists have left the workforce nationwide.

"I think that the Valley depends on us for its workforce. So it's a good initiative for us to really recruit," said Dr. Cheryl Hickey.

Hickey, the chair of Fresno State's Department of Physical Therapy, said recruitment begins at the high school level and continues through undergrad.

The highly competitive program admits around 90 students each year.

Students are prepared to pass their license exam and find employment at the end of three years - hopefully in the Valley.

"I was lucky enough to have my 12-week rotation here. So that, I think, set me up the best," said physical therapist Craig Sano.

Sano started at Valley Children's in 2021 while completing his degree at Fresno State. He enjoyed his time at the hospital so much that he applied to work there full-time.

"Valley Children's has always been the staple in the Valley," he said. "Working with pediatrics, I feel like that was just the area that we can make the most impact here in the Valley rather than going elsewhere."

Sano is one of hundreds of Fresno State DPT grads at the hospital.

"Then meeting those people again when you're here -- it's just a very full circle. It's very nice," physical therapist Melanie Niino.

The funnel -- from student to employee -- has been happening for decades.

Randy Mack, Valley Children's first male PT, has seen the benefit of the partnership between the two groups.

"To be able to teach and come alongside a new grad or someone who's preparing to be a new grad -- it's a good experience to be able to share your knowledge, but also continue to learn from students that are coming through with their ideas and their insights," he said.

Hickey believes the clinical experience provided by Valley Children's plays a role in their decision to stay in the Central Valley community.

"They kind of remember what it was like to be a student here, and so they support the future students," she said.

Fresno State hopes to continue working with Valley Children's and other healthcare facilities to help the Valley keep future physical therapists.

