Healthy Kids Healthy Futures: Valley Children's Adaptive Sports Program

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kingston Anders is eager to reach new heights.

The nine-year-old can't help but smile as he gets geared up to rock climb.

One move at a time, Kingston makes his way up the wall.

His prosthetic leg doesn't hold him back as he inches his way higher to the top.

"I get to see everything," he said.

Kingston is part of Valley Children's Adaptive Sports Program - the only one of its kind in the Central Valley.

It gives children with physical disabilities or mobility impairments the opportunity to be a kid.

Whether that's rock climbing, water skiing, playing basketball - it's all free of charge, thanks to community donations.

Dr. Jill Friebele is the director of the program.

As an orthopedic surgeon at Valley Children's, she knows a lot about a child's skeletal anatomy.

Dr. Friebele says it's important for kids with disabilities to get some type of physical activity.

"They don't have opportunities to be able to weight-bear or ambulate like other people do, so they have a lot more difficulty with maintaining good bone health and growth," she said.

Aside from physical health, Kingston's dad says the adaptive sports program has improved his son's mental health too.

"It's a real good boost morale for them, just letting them know that when they have a disability, they're able to do these things like anybody else," says Joshua Anders.

Currently, the program serves 85 kids and their families.

It's open to everyone in the Central Valley -- not just Valley Children's patients.

The program is also expanding with new activities and events as coordinators hope to increase participation.

If you'd like to donate to the program or become a volunteer, visit their website.

