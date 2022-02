FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local organization is celebrating Black History Month in a unique way.Fresno Street Eats is highlighting black-owned restaurants, food trucks, and caterers around the city of Fresno.If you are looking for a lunch or date spot, the organization took to social media to offer a one-stop-shop map for foodies.The list includes Rhapsody's Soul Food, Tower Blendz, and even food trucks like Hella Vegan or Wing Your Bell.