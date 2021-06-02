events

Get a food voucher when you get a COVID vaccine at Fresno Street Eats this week

You can get money toward a meal with your COVID-19 vaccine this week.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can get money toward a meal with your COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Fresno Street Eats is partnering with the Fresno County Health Department to offer vaccines at six locations throughout the week.

When someone gets a shot, they'll also get a $10 voucher that is good at any Fresno Street Eats food trucks at that location.

The program runs from Wednesday, June 2, through Saturday, June 5.

The first event kicks off at Loma Vista Church on Shaw and McCall Avenues from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Walk-ups to get the vaccine are welcome. Fresno County-approved clinical partners will give the vaccines.

You can find more locations on the Fresno Street Eats Facebook page.

