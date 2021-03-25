deadly shooting

Police arrest 18-year-old for murder of Fresno street vendor

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Fresno street vendor, the Fresno Police Department announced on Thursday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Fresno street vendor, the Fresno Police Department announced on Thursday.

The suspect's name and further information on the case were not immediately available. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama is expected to hold a press conference at 4:30 pm to provide more details.

Lorenzo Perez was gunned down on Sunday afternoon in broad daylight by a person who police believe was posing as a customer.

Fresno police and city leaders held a press conference earlier this week, saying the crime was a senseless act of violence.

Perez's family spoke with Action News, saying he was a loving father of four and worked to support his family.

The city is stepping in to help raise money through a GoFundMe account.
