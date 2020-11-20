Street vendor shot and killed in central Fresno identified

Fresno police are investigating after a street vendor was shot in central Fresno on Friday.
The vendor, known to many as simply the 'corn man', was shot near a busy intersection of Farris and Olive at about noon.
Detectives determined the 40-year-old victim was riding on his tricycle when a dark-colored, mid-sized SUV pulled up and the people inside confronted him, before opening fire.
Fresno police investigators say it is too early to announce the motive for this shooting, but it does not appear to be random.
Local street vendors have been the targets of crime in the last months.
Last month, a snack vendor was shot a few miles away.
And a woman who makes tamales was robbed in broad daylight in September.
The atmosphere was somber on Friday night in the neighborhood near the Tower District where the shooting happened.
Those who knew him lit a candle in honor of the man they called a friend and spoke out against the violence in the community.
The owner of the convenience store near the crime scene says the victim was a very good man and that he feels for vendors.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Valley Crimestoppers at 498-STOP.
A GoFundMe for the family has been started.