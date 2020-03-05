Student arrested after bringing replica gun to Hoover High School in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Hoover High School student was arrested after he brought a replica gun to campus Thursday morning.Fresno police say a classmate saw the replica weapon in the student's waistband and overheard him bragging to other students about it.The other student called their parent, who then told police.The Fresno Police school resource officer arrested the student and found the airsoft pistol. The high schooler was booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Hall, Justice Campus, on felony charges of bringing weapons on school grounds.