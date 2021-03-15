Society

Fresno Swap Meet holds grand opening in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local flea market thinks outside the box as a way to bring the community together and shop locally.

Fresno Swap Meet held its grand opening at Island Waterparks' vacant parking lot on Sunday.

The waterpark has been shut down for nearly a year as the pandemic dealt a significant blow to business.

In partnership with Fresno Street Eats, hundreds of people came out to northwest Fresno to shop and sell locally.

The General Manager of Fresno Swap Meet says this is an opportunity for small businesses to reach the westside community.

"The great thing about our swap meet is we are really trying to curate it, and make sure it is all small business, arts and craft, things like that," says Phillip Salinas. "Used goods, bring it out of your garage, sell it for the day. The other thing about us is we are kind of the only thing out here between Madera and Sunnyside."

Admission and parking are free to the public.

If you're interested in renting a space as a vendor, applications are open on the Fresno Swap Meet website.

The flea market will be open every sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoshop localbusinessshopping
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman accused of killing man she was dating in Orosi
Local breweries, wineries open with fewer restrictions
Fresno airport seeing increase in travelers
20-year-old man shot in east central Fresno, police say
Local shirt business aiming to raise awareness for cerebral palsy
17-year-old girl shot at party in central Fresno, police say
16-year-old boy hit and killed by train in Merced, police say
Show More
Man battling cancer using his community as motivation
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
Helicopter crashes in Fresno County, no injuries reported
Mom accused of faking naked images of daughter's cheer rivals
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
More TOP STORIES News