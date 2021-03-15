Fresno Swap Meet holds grand opening in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local flea market thinks outside the box as a way to bring the community together and shop locally.
Fresno Swap Meet held its grand opening at Island Waterparks' vacant parking lot on Sunday.
The waterpark has been shut down for nearly a year as the pandemic dealt a significant blow to business.
In partnership with Fresno Street Eats, hundreds of people came out to northwest Fresno to shop and sell locally.
The General Manager of Fresno Swap Meet says this is an opportunity for small businesses to reach the westside community.
"The great thing about our swap meet is we are really trying to curate it, and make sure it is all small business, arts and craft, things like that," says Phillip Salinas. "Used goods, bring it out of your garage, sell it for the day. The other thing about us is we are kind of the only thing out here between Madera and Sunnyside."
Admission and parking are free to the public.
If you're interested in renting a space as a vendor, applications are open on the Fresno Swap Meet website.
The flea market will be open every sunday.
