Fresno Uber driver opens fire, gets shot by suspects

Fresno police are looking for two suspects who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in west central Fresno.

Police say the driver had just dropped off a passenger at about 3 a.m., and he pulled over to see where he could pick up another one when the two men walked up to him and held him up.

The driver told police he agreed to give them money, but instead of reaching for cash, he pulled a gun of his own and shot at the suspects, but they fired back and hit him in the side.

Paramedics took him to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

"I mean, how sad," said Lt. Tim Tietjen of the Fresno Police Department. "The guy's just trying to work. He's trying to do his job and he's confronted by two individuals who are trying to take his hard-earned money from him. To me, that's extremely sad and our prayers are with the victim."

Investigators found several shell casings on the road at Valentine just north of Shields and they blocked the road to traffic for a few hours to collect evidence.

The suspects ran away before police got there and officers are looking for video evidence from the neighborhood, but so far they don't have solid descriptions of the suspects.
