FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tuesday kicked off Black History Month.
It also marked the launch of the 8th annual Edison Region Black History Month Program, which is virtual for the second time due to COVID-19.
The Black Student Union clubs at Gaston Middle School and Edison High along with Fresno Unified's Student Engagement Department put together the production every year.
This year's theme is "Untold Stories," which organizers said will open conversations about Black history and culture.
Edison High School senior Lily Garcia is a member of Edison's Black Student Union (BSU) and helped bring the show together.
"I feel like and I was really able to use my voice -- not just speaking-wise but actually singing-wise," said Garcia.
She and her friend had the honor of singing the Black National Anthem, 'Lift Every Voice and Sing,' for the program.
The stage production was filmed a few weeks ago and features acting, dancing and singing.
The purpose is to enlighten students, their families and the public on little-known black history.
"It was really neat to see the light in their eyes -- even the light in the adults eyes," said Lisa Mitchell, director and vice principal on special assignment.
The greater goal for both Mitchell and her students is to push conversations about Black history beyond the 28 days of February.
The program is about 45 minutes. It will be available to stream here all through the month.
Fresno Unified students and staff put together 8th annual Black History program
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News