COVID-19 testing continues as Fresno Unified prepares for return to campus

District officials want to make sure everyone is healthy before returning to campus. They're offering more rapid COVID-19 test kits for families to pick up on Monday.
The kits are part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement that the state would provide at-home test kits for all K-12 students before heading back to school after the holidays.
"It's important to get tested, especially coming back from vacation, where people go out, and they're out with their families and in high exposures, and it's good to get tested for the safety of students," said Carina Rocha, a 12th-grade student at Sunnyside High School.
For a list of COVID-19 testing sites and test pick-up locations, click here.