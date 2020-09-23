Sunnyside High School principal dies from cancer, superintendent says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District is mourning the loss of Sunnyside High School principal, Tim Liles.The long-time educator had been privately battling cancer and passed away after a setback last weekend, Superintendent Bob Nelson said on Tuesday.Liles worked for the school district for nearly three decades. His 28-year-old career included roles at Edison and Roosevelt High Schools, Ahwahnee Middle School, and Sunnyside High School.Superintendent Nelson says Liles was a "shining example of positivity even during the most difficult of times."